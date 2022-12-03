1eco (1ECO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $62.85 Million

1eco (1ECO) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. 1eco has a total market cap of $62.85 million and $1,024.76 worth of 1eco was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 1eco has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 1eco token can currently be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00005642 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 1eco alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,077.04 or 0.06342328 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.13 or 0.00507217 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,193.71 or 0.30584019 BTC.

About 1eco

1eco was first traded on August 25th, 2021. 1eco’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,618,653 tokens. The Reddit community for 1eco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld/. 1eco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1eco’s official website is www.1eco.io. The official message board for 1eco is medium.com/@1eco.

1eco Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.1eco coin is an ERC-20 governance coin for the 1eco ecosystem. 1eco coin are issued to decentralize ownership and governance of the 1eco ecosystem. Participants must stake 1eco coin to participate and influence in policy proposals and major policy decisions for the development of the 1eco ecosystem, and also participate in DID node operation to make the ecosystem run efficiently.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1eco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1eco should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1eco using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1eco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1eco and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.