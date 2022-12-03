1inch Network Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (1INCH)

1inch Network (1INCH) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. During the last seven days, 1inch Network has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. 1inch Network has a market capitalization of $333.08 million and $29.77 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1inch Network token can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00002948 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002250 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000356 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,078.76 or 0.06322275 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.81 or 0.00508657 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000249 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,279.89 or 0.30937954 BTC.
1inch Network Token Profile
1inch Network was first traded on December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 663,319,653 tokens. 1inch Network’s official message board is blog.1inch.io. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 1inch Network’s official website is 1inch.io.
