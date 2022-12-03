1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Shares Purchased by Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) by 100.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,965 shares during the quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of 1stdibs.Com worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIBS. Philosophy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the first quarter worth approximately $6,801,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. raised its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 143.1% during the second quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 969,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 570,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 141.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 514,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 155.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 726,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 442,072 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the first quarter worth approximately $1,671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 8,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $49,634.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 142,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,408.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,962 shares of company stock valued at $118,769. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com Stock Up 1.4 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:DIBS opened at $6.31 on Friday. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.25.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

