2,261 Shares in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Bought by Pluribus Labs LLC

Pluribus Labs LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $96.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.95 and a 200 day moving average of $103.03. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.57 and a 1 year high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.61%.

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.31.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.