3,148 Shares in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Acquired by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,234,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,699,137,000 after acquiring an additional 210,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,605,808,000 after acquiring an additional 456,834 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,394,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,587,186,000 after acquiring an additional 92,925 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,056,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,048,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,436,000 after acquiring an additional 267,243 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $185.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.00. The company has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $230.79.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.36.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

