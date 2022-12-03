32,222 Shares in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Bought by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 24.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at $69,000. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRC. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.27.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Up 0.9 %

Spirit Realty Capital Announces Dividend

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $49.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $251,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,181.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

