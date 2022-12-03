33,578 Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Bought by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth $929,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.9% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 27.8% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TROW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $113.90.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $126.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.05 and its 200 day moving average is $117.08. The firm has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $204.68.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

