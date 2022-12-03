3,442 Shares in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Bought by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after buying an additional 16,136 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $521,000. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $96.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.30. The company has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. On average, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.45.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,390. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

