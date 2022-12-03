51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
51Talk Online Education Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE COE opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.57. 51Talk Online Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27. The company has a market cap of $36.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of -0.69.
51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About 51Talk Online Education Group
51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.
Further Reading
