51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COE opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.57. 51Talk Online Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27. The company has a market cap of $36.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of -0.69.

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About 51Talk Online Education Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 36,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in 51Talk Online Education Group by 219.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 36,455 shares in the last quarter. 15.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.

