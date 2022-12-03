5,535 Shares in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Purchased by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 68.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 172,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,196,000 after purchasing an additional 69,764 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 43,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 8,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Price Performance

Shares of RBA opened at $54.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.96. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.44 and its 200-day moving average is $63.53.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.23 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.56%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

