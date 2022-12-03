73,000 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Bought by Cunning Capital Partners LP

Cunning Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 73,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000. AT&T comprises about 1.2% of Cunning Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $29,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $31,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.9% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.58. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $135.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

