A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Short Interest Update

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,560,000 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the October 31st total of 6,410,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

A. O. Smith Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AOS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.38. 930,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,305. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $86.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.04 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 12.99%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

AOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kepos Capital LP increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.3% during the third quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 3,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.8% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 55,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

