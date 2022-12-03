AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) CEO Sells $393,200.00 in Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) CEO Gary D. Fields sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $393,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,182.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AAON Stock Up 2.3 %

AAON stock opened at $80.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $83.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.35 and a beta of 0.80.

AAON Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This is a boost from AAON’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on AAON to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on AAON in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AAON presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AAON by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in AAON during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AAON during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

