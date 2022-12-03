Aave Trading Up 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (AAVE)

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Aave has a total market capitalization of $921.07 million and approximately $63.92 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aave token can currently be bought for $65.36 or 0.00383655 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aave has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aave Profile

Aave launched on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,093,193 tokens. The Reddit community for Aave is https://reddit.com/r/aave_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/aave. The official website for Aave is aave.com. Aave’s official Twitter account is @aaveaave and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aave Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses.Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

