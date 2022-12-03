abrdn Equity Income Trust plc (AEI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.50 on January 9th

abrdn Equity Income Trust plc (LON:AEI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share on Monday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from abrdn Equity Income Trust’s previous dividend of $5.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

abrdn Equity Income Trust Stock Performance

LON:AEI opened at GBX 354 ($4.23) on Friday. abrdn Equity Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 290 ($3.47) and a one year high of GBX 385.14 ($4.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £168.00 million and a PE ratio of 885.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 311.91.

Get abrdn Equity Income Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at abrdn Equity Income Trust

In related news, insider Sarika Patel purchased 3,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.62) per share, with a total value of £9,971.73 ($11,929.33).

abrdn Equity Income Trust Company Profile

abrdn Equity Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

Further Reading

