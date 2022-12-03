abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the October 31st total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

abrdn Global Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN FCO traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $4.60. 52,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,814. abrdn Global Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30.

abrdn Global Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About abrdn Global Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $83,000. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

