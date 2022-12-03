abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the October 31st total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
abrdn Global Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN FCO traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $4.60. 52,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,814. abrdn Global Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30.
abrdn Global Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.26%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About abrdn Global Income Fund
Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on abrdn Global Income Fund (FCO)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.