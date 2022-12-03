Abri SPAC I, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPA) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Abri SPAC I, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 704,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Abri SPAC I worth $7,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Abri SPAC I by 1.9% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 415,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPA opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02. Abri SPAC I, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $10.65.

Abri SPAC I, Inc intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination involving one or more businesses or assets. It focuses on identifying companies that provides power transformation and technology in a range of managed industries, including financial/insurance services.

