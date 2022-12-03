Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) President Suzanne C. Winter Sells 9,823 Shares

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) President Suzanne C. Winter sold 9,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $20,628.30. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 721,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,691.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Accuray Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $2.05 on Friday. Accuray Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAY. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Accuray during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Accuray during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accuray during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accuray during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Accuray by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 11,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Accuray Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Accuray in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accuray has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body, such as prostate, lung, brain, spine, liver, pancreas, and kidney.

