Achain (ACT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $75,357.60

Achain (ACT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and $75,357.60 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00009777 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00025200 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005520 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005995 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005119 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

