ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the October 31st total of 4,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 995,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Haiping Dun sold 35,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $297,806.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 890,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,926.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 33.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get ACM Research alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in ACM Research by 210.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ACM Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACM Research Stock Up 2.7 %

ACMR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut ACM Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on ACM Research from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ACM Research from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on ACM Research to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.99. The company had a trading volume of 439,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $488.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.43. ACM Research has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $30.53.

ACM Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.