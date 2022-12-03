adidas (ETR:ADS) Trading 1.1% Higher

adidas AG (ETR:ADS – Get Rating) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €123.08 ($126.89) and last traded at €122.26 ($126.04). 737,949 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €120.94 ($124.68).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion and a PE ratio of 19.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €118.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is €148.74.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

