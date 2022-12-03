Adshares (ADS) Trading Down 1.6% This Week

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 3rd. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.38 or 0.00008154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a total market cap of $47.36 million and $520,477.29 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Adshares has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Adshares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00009780 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00025195 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005976 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002286 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000709 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 34,222,231 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.