Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the October 31st total of 32,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,599,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,073,716,000 after purchasing an additional 30,732,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,170,192,000 after purchasing an additional 17,896,122 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $777,111,000. Finally, Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $359,567,000. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,377,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,983,736. The firm has a market cap of $120.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $156.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.72.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

