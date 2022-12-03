Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,619 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 279.5% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $74.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $156.73. The company has a market capitalization of $120.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. New Street Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading

