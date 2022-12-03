Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Bought by Hidden Lake Asset Management LP

Hidden Lake Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Affirm accounts for about 0.7% of Hidden Lake Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP’s holdings in Affirm were worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter worth about $30,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Affirm by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Affirm by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Affirm by 185.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFRM stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $128.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a current ratio of 11.41.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.04). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 25.51% and a negative net margin of 45.24%. The firm had revenue of $361.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.72 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $346,431.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,137.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Affirm from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

