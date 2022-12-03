AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie Sells 41,951 Shares

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 41,951 shares of AGF Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total transaction of C$272,681.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,352,318.50.

AGF Management Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AGF.B opened at C$6.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.37. AGF Management Limited has a 1-year low of C$5.63 and a 1-year high of C$8.52. The stock has a market cap of C$432.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95.

AGF.B has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

