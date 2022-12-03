Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) VP Sells $1,499,911.00 in Stock

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) VP Jacob Thaysen sold 9,700 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.63, for a total transaction of $1,499,911.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 87,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,560,896.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $155.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.03. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $162.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.24.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 39.6% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

