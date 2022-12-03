Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.15% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.05.
Agree Realty Trading Up 0.7 %
ADC stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.70. The company had a trading volume of 731,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,665. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.62. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $61.62 and a 12 month high of $80.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.44.
About Agree Realty
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.
