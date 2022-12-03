Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 375,200 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the October 31st total of 296,600 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AGFY shares. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Agrify to $1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Agrify from $40.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered Agrify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agrify in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Agrify during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Agrify by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agrify during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Agrify during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.
Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.
