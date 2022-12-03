Aion Price Reaches $0.0342 on Major Exchanges (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. Aion has a market capitalization of $17.16 million and approximately $463,682.75 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0342 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aion has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00126557 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00222950 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005903 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00046827 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00060442 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

