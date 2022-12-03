Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.22

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.22 and traded as low as $15.08. Air China shares last traded at $15.08, with a volume of 358 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HSBC lowered Air China from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.
Air China Trading Up 4.1 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.24.
Air China Company Profile
Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.
