Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.22

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.22 and traded as low as $15.08. Air China shares last traded at $15.08, with a volume of 358 shares.

Separately, HSBC lowered Air China from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Air China Trading Up 4.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.24.

Air China ( OTCMKTS:AIRYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter. Air China had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 51.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air China Limited will post -5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

