Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE AIRI opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. Air Industries Group has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Air Industries Group alerts:

Air Industries Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.