Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Director Seth Loring Harrison Sells 11,101 Shares

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) Director Seth Loring Harrison sold 11,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $521,080.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,301 shares in the company, valued at $6,397,968.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Seth Loring Harrison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 27th, Seth Loring Harrison sold 66,426 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $2,758,671.78.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Seth Loring Harrison sold 4,515 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $202,813.80.

Shares of AKRO opened at $45.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day moving average of $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $48.24.

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.19). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Akero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKRO. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 186.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

