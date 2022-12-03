Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Alamo Group from $136.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised Alamo Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Alamo Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock.

ALG opened at $152.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.23 and its 200-day moving average is $130.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Alamo Group has a twelve month low of $108.35 and a twelve month high of $160.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 9.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 24.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 654,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,252,000 after purchasing an additional 53,258 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 11.8% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 115.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 69,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

