Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 5th

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

AGI opened at C$13.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$5.29 billion and a PE ratio of 168.50. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of C$8.30 and a 1 year high of C$13.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alamos Gold Company Profile

In other Alamos Gold news, Director John Mccluskey sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total value of C$1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 694,944 shares in the company, valued at C$7,123,176. In related news, Director John Mccluskey sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total transaction of C$1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 694,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,123,176. Also, Senior Officer Nils Frederik Jonas Engelstad sold 14,167 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.76, for a total value of C$166,603.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$273,337.68. Insiders sold 346,333 shares of company stock worth $3,790,586 in the last quarter.

