Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 5th

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.
Alamos Gold Stock Performance
AGI opened at C$13.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$5.29 billion and a PE ratio of 168.50. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of C$8.30 and a 1 year high of C$13.58.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.51.
Insider Buying and Selling
Alamos Gold Company Profile
Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc
Read More
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.