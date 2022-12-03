Alchemix USD (ALUSD) Price Hits $0.99

Alchemix USD (ALUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. Alchemix USD has a market cap of $237.38 million and approximately $2,089.03 worth of Alchemix USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alchemix USD has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Alchemix USD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00005859 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Alchemix USD

Alchemix USD launched on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix USD’s total supply is 3,291,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,707,111 tokens. Alchemix USD’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alchemix USD’s official website is alchemix.fi. The official message board for Alchemix USD is alchemixfi.medium.com.

Alchemix USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix is a platform to create yield-backed synthetic tokens.The requirements for creating such a synthetic token is that any existing token, such as stablecoins or ERC20s, must already have a yield generating mechanism on chain. This could be lending markets, such as Compound or AAVE, or vault-like products, such as the yvDAI Vault, or aLINK Vault. The Alchemix team are targeting stablecoins for our first synthetic token, which will be called alUSD (the al denoting the Alchemix platform).The plan is for alUSD to be mintable from several stablecoins, but the protocol will initially only support DAI. The examples in the following sections for alUSD will apply to other al-Tokens in a near identical way. The dApp contains the following components: Vaults, Transmuter, Farming, and Treasury.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemix USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemix USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

