Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Purchased by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 103.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth $268,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $10,026,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 30,112 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 205,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 26,803 shares during the period.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AMLP opened at $39.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.63. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $42.47.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.