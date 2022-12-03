Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.86-$9.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.92. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Alexandria Real Estate Equities also updated its FY22 guidance to $8.86-9.06 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $173.43.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $153.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a one year low of $126.74 and a one year high of $224.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.15 and a 200 day moving average of $149.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.47%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 17.3% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth about $423,000. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 185.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

