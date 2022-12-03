Algorand (ALGO) Price Reaches $0.24 on Exchanges

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and approximately $49.29 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00079952 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00059553 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000378 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00009903 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00024488 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005393 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000272 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,344,941,976 coins and its circulating supply is 7,121,551,549 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

