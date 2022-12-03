Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Insider Sells $261,600.00 in Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $261,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,127,226 shares in the company, valued at $14,744,116.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,791. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.87.

ALHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 26.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

