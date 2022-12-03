Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the October 31st total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alimera Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.83% of Alimera Sciences worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALIM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.58. 10,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,863. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.61. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.26. Alimera Sciences has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $7.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALIM. StockNews.com began coverage on Alimera Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

