Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €230.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) has been given a €230.00 ($237.11) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ALV. Berenberg Bank set a €271.00 ($279.38) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €260.00 ($268.04) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €235.00 ($242.27) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays set a €225.00 ($231.96) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €241.00 ($248.45) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get Allianz alerts:

Allianz Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ALV traded down €0.60 ($0.62) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €203.75 ($210.05). 899,019 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €181.88 and a 200-day moving average of €181.39. Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($172.47) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($213.20).

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.