Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €230.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) has been given a €230.00 ($237.11) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.88% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently commented on ALV. Berenberg Bank set a €271.00 ($279.38) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €260.00 ($268.04) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €235.00 ($242.27) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays set a €225.00 ($231.96) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €241.00 ($248.45) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.
Allianz Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of ALV traded down €0.60 ($0.62) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €203.75 ($210.05). 899,019 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €181.88 and a 200-day moving average of €181.39. Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($172.47) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($213.20).
About Allianz
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
