Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,465 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total value of $133,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,558,652,691. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total value of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,624,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,558,652,691. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Shares of LLY opened at $374.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.09 billion, a PE ratio of 56.27, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $347.43 and its 200-day moving average is $324.75. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.87 and a fifty-two week high of $375.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.78.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

