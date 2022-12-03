Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 133.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 280.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

NYSE SWK opened at $81.94 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.24 and a 1-year high of $196.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWK. Barclays cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $118.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, Director Robert J. Manning bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $424,038.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Manning acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

