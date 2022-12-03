Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 10.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 24.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 23.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Hersha Hospitality Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE HT opened at $9.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $375.49 million, a PE ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.05. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $12.15.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.79.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

(Get Rating)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.