Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Has $430,000 Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,049 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in General Mills by 162.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,130,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,537 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in General Mills by 15.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,227,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,700,000 after acquiring an additional 842,191 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,413,000 after acquiring an additional 786,443 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 686.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 885,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,844,000 after acquiring an additional 773,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,708 shares of company stock valued at $11,937,916. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE GIS opened at $86.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $86.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. UBS Group raised their target price on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

