Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Has $483,000 Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 3,840.9% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Argus raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.10.

Insider Activity

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $89.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $89.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.19%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.