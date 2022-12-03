Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Has $515,000 Holdings in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) by 513.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,010 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned about 0.22% of Veritone worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veritone in the second quarter worth $2,109,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veritone in the first quarter worth $1,649,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritone by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,695,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,002,000 after purchasing an additional 87,017 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Veritone by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 827,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,123,000 after purchasing an additional 63,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Veritone by 42.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Ryan Steelberg acquired 15,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $107,631.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,645.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Veritone from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veritone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Shares of VERI opened at $7.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.83. Veritone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $24.87.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.61 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 32.58% and a negative return on equity of 80.58%. Equities analysts expect that Veritone, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as cognitive processes, including transcription, language translation, face detection and recognition, object detection and recognition, logo recognition, sentiment analysis, text keyword/topic analysis, audio/video fingerprinting, geolocation, visual moderation, and optical character recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

