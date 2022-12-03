Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New $438,000 Investment in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 48,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIGS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in FIGS in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

FIGS stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. FIGS, Inc. has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $34.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.32, a PEG ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIGS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on FIGS from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on FIGS to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on FIGS from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of FIGS in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on FIGS from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

