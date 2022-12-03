Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Sells 5,621 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,621 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in PPL by 1,052.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,890,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,426,000 after buying an additional 2,640,002 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 13.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the second quarter worth $582,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 66.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in PPL by 44.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 294,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,986,000 after buying an additional 91,277 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Price Performance

PPL opened at $29.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.76 and a 200 day moving average of $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.82. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99.

PPL Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PPL from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

PPL Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.